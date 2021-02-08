TMX pipeline project resumes construction after 2-month shutdown

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project announced today it's restarting construction this week after a two-month shutdown following several safety lapses.

The federal government-owned corporation said it has started what it calls "a staged remobilization of the company's 7,000-strong workforce." Work was supposed to resume on Jan.4.

Construction halted in December after two serious workplace incidents. Trans Mountain said it conducted a review of its safety procedures during the pause.

"As part of the stand-down safety process and the investigations into the incidents, the company and its contractors identified opportunities for enhancements to safety measures, some of which may have been contributing factors to the events of the past few months," the corporation said in a statement today.

