Pipeline plan coming by end of month - possibly guided by a former judge
Ottawa looking for some high-level legal advice to get the project back on track
A senior federal source says the Liberals are considering hiring a former top judge to guide a renewed consultation with Indigenous communities on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
The Federal Court of Appeal last month quashed the approval given to the project, saying the consultation with Indigenous communities wasn't good enough and criticizing the lack of attention paid to the environmental impact of increased tanker traffic off the coast of British Columbia.
The Liberals are still considering whether to appeal the decision, but are looking at how they can make up for what the court said was lacking in order to get the pipeline work back underway.
An official close to the plan says that could include hiring a former senior judge, possibly a retired Supreme Court of Canada justice, to advise on what form of consultation with Indigenous communities would satisfy the conditions set by the court.
The Liberals intend to announce the next steps before the end of September.
The government said it wants to have the pipeline's fate decided within the next six to eight months before the next federal election, and also before Alberta's provincial election in May.
