Toronto Star owner Nordstar discussing merger with Postmedia

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. has confirmed that it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.

The Canadian Press ·
A sign reading 'Postmedia' is seen on a building.
The National Post building in Toronto, the flagship newspaper owned by Postmedia, is seen in April 2020. The newspaper chain is in talks with Toronto Star owner Nordstar Capital over a potential merger. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

In a statement, Postmedia said the discussions to merge the two media companies are non-binding.

More to come.

