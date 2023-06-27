Toronto Star owner Nordstar discussing merger with Postmedia
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. has confirmed that it is in talks to merge with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star.
In a statement, Postmedia said the discussions to merge the two media companies are non-binding.
More to come.