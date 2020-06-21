Skip to Main Content
Troops deployed to Toronto-area long-term care homes to start returning to bases
Politics

Ontario drivers are being told to stay on the lookout for military vehicles on the roads this week as hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to long-term care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area start to return to their bases.

Armed Forces says military's mission is now complete

The Canadian Press ·
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed to assist in long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic wash down a laundry bin in the parking lot of Altamont Care Community in Toronto on June 15. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Ontario drivers are being told to stay on the lookout for military vehicles on the roads this week as hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces members deployed to long-term care facilities in the Greater Toronto Area start to head home.

About 500 military members and their associated equipment were gathered at Canadian Forces Base Borden north of Toronto in early April to support the federal government's response to COVID-19.

Many of those troops were eventually deployed to seven long-term care homes hit hard by COVID-19.

They found cases of abuse and negligence, as well as bug infestations, bleeding infections and residents being left crying for help for hours.

Their observations were compiled into a damning report released last month that has sparked several lawsuits, as well as calls for an overhaul of how Ontario's long-term care homes are managed.

The Armed Forces say that with their mission now complete, the troops are scheduled to return to their home units across Ontario on Monday and Thursday, during which time a large number of military vehicles will be on the roads.

