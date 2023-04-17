Parties must publicize locations of political fundraisers despite safety concerns: Elections Canada
Agency said law is supposed to keep media and public informed on fundraising events
Elections Canada is insisting that regulated fundraising events be publicly advertised with their precise locations, despite safety concerns raised by the Liberal government and Conservative Opposition.
Elections Canada says parties are required by political financing law to publicly list the venue name, but adds the government could change the law to account for its concerns.
Both the Liberal and Conservative parties have been leaving location details out of online notices for fundraising events attended by their leaders.
An Elections Canada document published online in November said an unnamed political party had suggested that listing the municipality and province or territory where an event was being held would be sufficient.
But the agency says in a final decision published last week that the law was designed to keep media and the public informed about which party is getting cash from whom, with the goal of making cash-for-access events more transparent.
Elections Canada says Parliament can change the law to address emerging security concerns, but until then the fundraising venue must be listed.
