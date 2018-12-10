Child-killer Michael Rafferty transferred to medium security, says victim's father

Weeks after child killer Terri-Lynne McClintic was returned to prison after being transferred to an Indigenous healing lodge, the victim's father is now reporting that her co-conspirator in the murder, Michael Rafferty, was transferred to a medium security prison in March.

The transfer was revealed by Rodney Stafford, father of murdered eight-year-old girl Tori Stafford, in a lengthy post on his Facebook page.

"It has come to my knowledge as of today that Michael Rafferty — the man responsible for all actions the day of April 8, 2009, the abduction, brutal rape, murder and concealing of evidence — was transferred from his maximum security facility to a medium security facility in March," Stafford wrote.

He said he was not informed by the Correctional Service of Canada, CSC, about the spring transfer. He further states he wasn't informed of the transfer during a recent meeting with the service's commissioner, Anne Kelly.

"Another dodged question," Stafford wrote in his Facebook post. "Corrections Service Canada needs an immediate overhaul if this is what they consider justice."

Stafford said he only found out about the change in Rafferty's status because he requested information from Correctional Service of Canada. He says that the service came back to him and told him that there "really hasn't been much activity on Rafferty's file, would you still like me to send the information to you."

"Oh ya," he said on Facebook. "Glad I did."

The treatment of Tori Stafford's killers in the prison system became a political flashpoint in September when Rodney Stafford revealed that McClintic, who is serving a life sentence for her part in the the brutal rape and murder of his daughter, was transferred from the Grand Valley Institution for Women near Kitchener, Ont., to the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge for Aboriginal Women on Nekaneet First Nation in southern Saskatchewan.

The transfer resulted in several heated exchanges in the House of Commons. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale ordered a review of the practice of transferring prisoners to healing lodges that resulted in McClintic being returned to a traditional prison last month.

Unreachable

According to a letter from the CSC to Stafford, seen by CBC News, Rafferty was transferred during a period when Stafford was unreachable by CSC officials.

"Enclosed in this letter is information on the events that took place between when your notification status was suspended due to the lost contact and when your notification status was reactivated, specifically between November 28, 2016 and August 20, 2018," the letter said.

The letter also says that Rafferty was transferred from the Port Cartier institution, about 600 km northeast of Quebec City, to the La Macaza institution, about 190 km northwest of Montreal in March.

More to come ...