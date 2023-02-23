4 Canadian privacy regulators to undertake joint probe of TikTok

Canada is launching a joint federal and provincial investigation into short-video app TikTok over concerns about the Chinese-owned platform's collection, use and disclosure of personal information, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.

The joint investigation involves the federal privacy regulator, as well as provincial counterparts in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The news release says the regulators "will examine whether [TikTok's] practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation and in particular, whether valid and meaningful consent is being obtained for the collection, use and disclosure of personal information."

It also says the regulators will be looking at whether TikTok "is meeting its transparency obligations, particularly when collecting personal information from its users."

The probe will "have a particular focus" on how TikTok's privacy practices affect younger people using the app, the news release says.

In a statement, TikTok spokesperson Danielle Morgan told The Canadian Press "the privacy and safety of the TikTok community, particularly our younger users, is always a top priority, and we are committed to operating with transparency to earn and maintain the trust of the many Canadians who create and find joy on our platform."

Morgan said "we welcome the opportunity to work with the federal and provincial privacy protection authorities to set the record straight on how we protect the privacy of Canadians."

EU bans app from staff phones

News of the Canadian probe comes as the European Union's (EU's) two biggest policy-making institutions have banned TikTok from staff phones for cybersecurity reasons.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, is under scrutiny from governments and regulators because of concerns that China's government could use its app to harvest users' data or advance its interests.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton, who announced a ban by the European Commission, declined to say whether the Commission had been subject to any incidents involving TikTok.

An official also said on Thursday that staff at the EU Council, which brings together representatives of the member states to set policy priorities, would also have to uninstall TikTok from their personal phones with access to EU Council services.

Responding to the announcement, TikTok said it was disappointed and surprised that the Commission had not reached out before instituting the ban.