World Trade Organization members meet in Ottawa today to talk reform

Thirteen World Trade Organization members are getting together in Ottawa today for talks meant to be a first step toward fixing the increasingly troubled global trading system.

International Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr hosted trade officials from Australia, Brazil, Chile, the European Union, Japan, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea and Switzerland for a private working dinner Wednesday night.

"I know that the spirit is willing, and there's a lot of creativity that's been put into preparing for this meeting," Carr told reporters Wednesday. These countries value having a rules-based system that's "predictable and certain," he said.

"I think this kind of leadership is important," said Roberto Azevêdo, director-general of the WTO, after a photo-op with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday. "We have serious problems before us, the for global economy, for the system itself, and this kind of support ... is fundamental to map the future, to map where we want to go.

"The eyes of the world are on Ottawa right now, so lets make the most of it."

The group is intentionally diverse, with representatives from different regions and nations at different stages of economic development. If a consensus forms around specific proposals, future talks could expand to include more countries, or (ideally) all 164 WTO members.

For now, the United States and China are not part of the discussions.

The world's two largest economies are entangled in an escalating tariff war. Organizers believed it could be more constructive to hash out early reform proposals through a fellowship of "like-minded" trading partners.

The U.S. has taken issue with aspects of the WTO almost since its formation in 1995, but those grievances have intensified under Donald Trump's presidency.

Senior American officials are skeptical of the value of the multilateral rules-based trading system and are pursuing "America first" policies that allow the U.S. to use its economic clout as leverage in negotiations. The WTO, by contrast, was designed to address the concerns of smaller economies and less-developed countries.

In particular, the U.S. objects to China's status in the WTO. It argues that it shouldn't be treated like a market economy, since the state effectively controls its industries. American officials want any WTO reform process to focus on clamping down on China's unfair trade practices — but it's not clear that's the main focus of these Ottawa talks.

'Badly in need of an update'

Ahead of this meeting, Canada and the European Union circulated proposals describing the many issues this process might tackle.

"This system is better than no system, but we have to improve it, so we're having the first step of a longer conversation," Carr said.

The Canadian organizers have structured Thursday's agenda around three themes, each of which will be discussed for about an hour over the course of the day:

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the WTO monitoring function, by requiring more transparency from members in reporting their trade measures.

by requiring more transparency from members in reporting their trade measures. Safeguarding and strengthening the dispute settlement system by trying to divert more issues from adjudication, clarifying the mandate of appeal judges — and resolving an emerging crisis as the U.S. continues to block the appointments of new appellate body members while the terms of the few who remain run out.

by trying to divert more issues from adjudication, clarifying the mandate of appeal judges — and resolving an emerging crisis as the U.S. continues to block the appointments of new appellate body members while the terms of the few who remain run out. Modernizing trade rules for the 21st century by figuring out ways to address emerging issues when the WTO's traditional form of consensus decision-making fails.

Business associations from Canada, Europe, Japan, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico issued a joint statement Wednesday, saying the WTO is "badly in need of an update to reflect the realities of a changing global economy" and urging members "to work together to enhance its functionality, transparency and fairness."

"The WTO plays an essential role in helping to adjudicate and resolve trade disputes. Unfortunately, the dispute settlement system has become overburdened and must be fixed if the WTO is to live up to its potential," it said.

Participants have scheduled a press conference at the conclusion of their talks. It's expected to start around 4:45 p.m. ET.