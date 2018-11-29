Canada sanctions 17 Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The Canadian government took its first concrete measure Thursday to protest the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Saudi Arabia's Turkish Embassy last month.

Seventeen Saudi nationals have been rendered inadmissible to Canada. If the named individuals hold any Canadian assets, those have been frozen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is speaking to reporters about the sanctions from the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In an initial written statement, Freeland said Khashoggi's killing was "abhorrent and represents an unconscionable attack on the freedom of expression of all individuals."

"Canada continues to call for a credible and independent investigation," the statement said, so those responsible can face justice.

The targeted sanctions have been implemented under the terms of Canada's Justice for Victims of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act.

A media release from Global Affairs Canada said these Saudis "are, in the opinion of the Government of Canada, responsible for or complicit in the extrajudicial killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Oct. 2, 2018."

"While Canada has imposed sanctions on these 17 Saudi nationals, we continue to call for a transparent and rigorous accounting of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Khashoggi's murder," the media release states. "The explanations offered to date by Saudi Arabia lack consistency and credibility."

The director of Canada's spy service travelled to Turkey and heard a recording of the Khashoggi's killing during a briefing provided by Turkish officials.

The list of named individuals does not include Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is in Argentina for the G20 summit.

Khashoggi relocated to the U.S. in 2017 and was writing for the Washington Post at the time of his killing. While some have suspected the involvement of at least some members of the Saudi royal family in this killing, U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted that there is not enough evidence to blame Saudi's crown prince.