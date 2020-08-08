How to watch the speech from the throne and the prime minister's address to the nation

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government will lay out its priorities for its upcoming term in office in Wednesday's throne speech, followed by a rare address to the nation Wednesday evening from the prime minister.

The addresses by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette and the prime minister come as the country contends with the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 9,000 Canadians, sickened tens of thousands more and crippled the economy.

The Prime Minister's Office has indicated that Trudeau will address Canadians directly on the fight against COVID-19 as confirmed cases continue to climb in Canada.

Trudeau is also expected to summarize the government's plans laid out in the throne speech earlier in the day.

Two of Trudeau's rival party leaders, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, have tested positive for the virus and have been forced to delay their responses to the throne speech until their self-isolation periods have ended.

