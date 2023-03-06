Content
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says three members of his party who met with a German politician from a far-right party will stay in caucus.

Poilievre has said the Conservative Party does not share Christine Anderson's views

People pose in a restaurant.
German politician Christine Anderson, centre, poses with a group including Niagara West–Glanbrook MP Dean Allison, fourth from right, Oshawa MP Colin Carrie, third from left, and Haldimand–Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis, fourth from left. (Twitter)

Speaking to reporters Monday in Ottawa, Poilievre otherwise ducked questions about last month's meeting between Ontario MPs Leslyn Lewis, Dean Allison and Colin Carrie and Christine Anderson.

Anderson visited Canada as part of a tour organized by supporters of last year's "Freedom Convoy" protests around Parliament Hill, which she publicly supported.

Anderson is a member of the European Parliament representing the Alternative for Germany party, which has been under surveillance as a suspected extremist group in Germany and is accused of downplaying Nazi crimes, opposing immigration and pushing anti-Muslim ideology.

After photographs of the meeting emerged, Poilievre's office released a statement condemning Anderson's views as "vile," and insisting his three MPs were unaware of her politics.

Poilievre told reporters today he has no plans to remove Lewis, Allison or Carrie from caucus. Carrie tweeted in the days following the meeting that he "profoundly" regretted attending.

With files from Richard Raycraft

