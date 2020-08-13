Threats against PM and cabinet ministers increasing: RCMP

Threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his colleagues in the federal cabinet increased significantly between 2019 and 2020, according to RCMP data.

The force's protective policing unit opened 130 threat files targeting Trudeau and his ministers between this January and July, up from 100 during the same time last year. RCMP recorded 215 such threats throughout all of 2019.

The numbers were first reported by the Toronto Star.

RCMP wouldn't share the nature of the threats but their release follows two incidents in which members of the public targeted high-profile Liberal politicians for harassment and potential violence.

The Ottawa Police Service launched a hate crime investigation earlier this week after a video surfaced showing a man screaming obscenities at a staff member at the constituency office of Infrastructure and Communities Minister Catherine McKenna last Thursday.

WATCH | McKenna speaks out against harassment of politicians:

Minister Catherine McKenna reacts to an incident outside her constituency office, in which a man launched into an obscenity-laden tirade and posted the video online. 0:58

The 90-second video posted to social media showed a man approaching the door of the Ottawa Centre MP's office and ringing the bell. When a female employee opened the door and informed him that the office was closed, the man launched into a profane tirade, at one point calling McKenna a "c--t" before the woman shut the door.

McKenna called the tirade "unacceptable" and suggested such behaviour is more common than generally reported.

"This isn't an isolated incident. It's not just involving me, my staff members, my family. Too often there are incidents against politicians, often female politicians," she said.

The same profanity was spray-painted across an image of McKenna's face on the window of her campaign office days following her re-election last fall.

In July, Corey Hurren of Bowsman, Man., was arrested after allegedly ramming his pickup truck through the gates of Rideau Hall, where the Governor General's residence is located and where the prime minister's family is currently living.

The Canadian Forces reservist was heavily armed with a semi-automatic rifle, two shotguns, a revolver and four knives at the time, according to police. CBC News reported he was also carrying a significant amount of ammunition.

Hurren faces 22 criminal charges, including uttering a threat against the prime minister. The RCMP's national security team was called in to investigate.