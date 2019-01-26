Teen terror accused back in jail after alleged bail breach

A minor accused of terrorism is back behind bars after an alleged breach of his bail conditions.

The 16-year-old Kingston, Ont. resident was arrested Sunday and sent back to jail. There is a court-ordered publication ban on the specifics of the bail breach.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was released on bail April 3 under strict conditions.

He was required to be in the presence of one of two approved family members at all times. He also was forbidden from accessing the internet for anything but approved education reasons and was to remain in Ontario, surrender his passport and wear an RCMP-supplied electronic-monitoring device.

At the time, his defence lawyer Simon Borys said his client was "quite happy" with the decision to release him from custody.

"I understand the concern that people may have, given the nature of the allegations. All I can say is that we do have a very nuanced but enlightened system of bail in this country for dealing with young persons that balances all of the different competing interests, including public safety," Borys said.

The minor was charged in January after a series of raids at two homes in Kingston that stemmed from a tip from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation in late December 2018.

Charges include knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and counselling another person to "deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device ... against a place of public use with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury."

He was charged subsequently with uttering a threat as well as "making, or having in his possession or under his care of control, an explosive substance" designed to endanger life "or cause serious damage to property."

He also is accused of "doing anything with intent" to cause harm or death using an explosive.

A second person, an adult male, was arrested at the time but was not charged.