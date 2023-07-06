Charges against alleged Ottawa neo-Nazi linked to offences in 2018-19, court docs allege

The unprecedented terrorism charges laid against an Ottawa man stem from offences he's accused of committing between 2018 and 2019, court documents say.

The Mounties said earlier this week they arrested Patrick Gordon Macdonald, a 26-year-old graphic designer, and charged him with three terrorism-related offences under the Criminal Code: participating in the activity of a terrorist group, facilitating terrorist activity and commission of an offence for a terrorist group (wilful promotion of hatred).

The RCMP says it's the first time in Canada someone advocating a violent far-right ideology has been charged with both terrorism and hate propaganda. Macdonald is accused of creating propaganda for the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division, which the federal government listed as a terrorist entity in 2021.

"He allegedly participated in and facilitated the creation, production and distribution of three terrorist propaganda videos," the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Court documents obtained by CBC News allege Macdonald committed the offences between, on or about April 1, 2018 and December 31, 2019. Macdonald entered the public eye after a 2021 Vice article identified him as "Dark Foreigner," a prominent far-right online figure who made visual propaganda for Atomwaffen Division.

Macdonald appeared in an Ottawa court for a second time Friday morning. His next court appearance is set for July 12.

The RCMP arrested a second, unnamed individual from Kingsey Falls, Que. as part of their investigation but have not charged them. An RCMP spokesperson told CBC News Friday the individual has been released from custody but charges may come later.