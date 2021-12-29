Canada Border Services Agency closes 2 Atlantic offices due to COVID-19

Canada's border agency is temporarily closing two ports of entry in the Atlantic region due to COVID-19.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the affected offices are in Bathurst, N.B., and Charlottetown.

CBSA spokesperson Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr said service at the offices is being suspended because of COVID-19 infections and close contacts among staff.

The closures are the first since the start of the pandemic, she said.

Anyone trying to enter Canada by those two ports of entry are being told to contact alternative CBSA offices for service.

CBSA said it will continue to keep members of the public updated on any further changes.