Conservatives call on Trudeau to fire top adviser over military sexual misconduct scandal

The federal Conservatives laid down a political marker today by calling on the prime minister to fire his top adviser over how his government handled the sexual misconduct crisis in the military.

Opposition leader Erin O'Toole said today his party has put a motion before the House of Commons — to be debated tomorrow — that calls for the dismissal of Katie Telford, the prime minister's chief of staff.

It's the latest twist in a crisis that erupted three months ago, when allegations of inappropriate behaviour involving the country's former top military commander — now-retired general Jonathan Vance — were published in the media.

An allegation of misconduct involving Vance was flagged to the Prime Minister's Office and the Privy Council Office in early 2018.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that while his staff had been aware of the 2018 allegation, he was not privy to the details until the reports surfaced publicly. More recently, he said that Telford was not aware that it was a "#MeToo" allegation.

WATCH: O'Toole calls on Trudeau to fire top adviser

Conservative leader calls on PM to fire his chief of staff 1:03 Erin O'Toole called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire his chief of staff Katie Telford over how a complaint against Canada's top general was handled. 1:03

The Conservatives say they find that hard to believe and have been pushing to call Telford before the Commons defence committee, which is looking into who in the Liberal government knew what and when about the allegation involving Vance.

"We are calling for the prime minister to take action and fire his chief of staff," O'Toole said today. "It is time for Justin Trudeau to stop hiding the truth from Canadians and take responsibility for the actions within his own office."

The motion will be the focus of Opposition day debate on Tuesday.