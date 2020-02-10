Decision on Teck Frontier oilsands mine may have to be extended, Alberta First Nation suggests

A northern Alberta First Nation suggests the federal government should extend its deadline to decide on a proposed new oilsands mine because its environmental and cultural concerns over the project have not yet been addressed.

CBC obtained a letter addressed to federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson in which the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) suggests the Liberal cabinet will need to postpone its decision on the controversial Teck Frontier mine. The ACFN is one of the 14 Indigenous communities that have signed agreements with Teck Resources, which wants to develop the project about 110 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

The author of the letter, Chief Allan Adam, did not return CBC's request for comment. In the past he has warned his band could take legal action if his nation's concerns aren't met.

The letter doesn't explicitly ask the government to delay a decision on the fate of the mine; however, the First Nation says time is running out for Alberta to live up to its responsibility to consult on and accommodate its concerns.

"We are still talking with Alberta and remain hopeful that progress can be made from now until the end of February," the letter states. "However, this seems increasingly unlikely within the prescribed timelines for a final decision on the project."

In July, a federal-provincial environmental panel recommended the approval of the Teck Frontier mine. The $20.6-billion project from Vancouver-based Teck Resources would disturb 292 square kilometres of pristine wetlands and boreal forest — an area half the size of the city of Edmonton — over its 40-year lifespan, although the whole area won't be mined at once.

The federal cabinet has until the end of February to make a decision.

The recent letter echoes comments Adam made to CBC in December, when he accused Alberta Premier Jason Kenney of sabotaging the project by neglecting to address lingering environmental concerns.

Allan Adam is the chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"The Alberta government is killing its own oilsands project by not negotiating with ACFN," Adam said at that time. "We won't let Canada approve this project unless Alberta is at the table fulfilling their obligations. Because we are not just going to take hot air anymore."

Letter highly critical of Alberta government

The letter, dated Feb. 4, places Alberta as an obstacle to the mine's approval as far as ACFN is concerned. It's highly critical of the Alberta government's unwillingness to consult about and accommodate the nation's environmental concerns.

"Canada and Teck have gone to great lengths to ensure that this [project] can be built in a socially and environmentally responsible manner," the letter states. "However, Alberta has not yet taken the appropriate actions or put the policies in place to support this goal."

In a statement, the Alberta government denied it had neglected its responsibility to accommodate ACFN's concerns, and the province said it has held over a dozen meetings and conference calls with the nation and its chief.

"We recognize that Chief Adam intends to drive a hard bargain, as should any official representing his constituents," said Jess Sinclair, press secretary to Alberta's environment minister. "However, the Government of Alberta must carefully consider the interests of Alberta taxpayers."

Sinclair said the province continues to engage with ACFN and is open to increasing the number of water-monitoring stations, allowing and funding Indigenous management of bison, and creating new protected areas.

Adam has said in the past ACFN's asks are not unreasonable, saying his band has sacrificed its traditional land and treaty rights over the years as the oilsands has expanded.

Letter came 'as a bit of a shock'

A federal government source said the letter came "as a bit of a shock," given that Kenney has continually highlighted that the project has support from 14 Indigenous communities and he has pushed the Liberals to approve it. CBC is withholding the name of the source because the person is not authorized to speak on behalf of the government.

Over the past couple of months, Kenney and his government have been urging the Liberals to approve Teck Frontier, warning recently in a news release the project is an indication of whether the Liberals want "to preserve national unity."

The government source said these issues will be a factor in cabinet's deliberations and said the Alberta government would be mistaken if it feels it can neglect its obligation to address ACFN's concerns.

"Alberta appears to believe, given that we are at the 11th hour, that it doesn't have a major obligation to accommodate and resolve these concerns," the source told CBC. "But the government of Canada knows from experience the courts take a different view."

Although the government source didn't say whether cabinet will likely take more time to decide the fate of the Teck Frontier mine, Ian Lee, an associate professor at Carleton University's Sprott School of Business, said the writing is on the wall.

"For sure I saw delays written in that letter, assuming that becomes accepted by the government of Canada," Lee said.

This could "buy" the Liberals time to address the concerns surrounding the controversial oilsands project, which has become a "hot potato" for the government, Lee said.

Teck Resources public relations manager Chris Stannell said in a statement the company is focused on "advancing Teck Frontier through the regulatory review process to achieve project approval."

The company didn't answer specific questions about the way the Alberta government is handling accommodation with ACFN.