Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trudeau discuss Saudi writer Khashoggi's death

Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared information about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The officials said that during a phone call on Friday, Erdogan and Trudeau agreed on the need for "all aspects of the murder" to be revealed for the killers being held accountable.

The officials from Erdogan's office provided the information on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.

Trudeau has said he wouldn't hesitate to freeze arms export permits concerning Saudi Arabia. He didn't say if Canada would cancel a 2014 multi-billion dollar deal to supply light-armored vehicles to the Saudis.

Canada's previous government made the deal.

Saudi Arabia had a diplomatic dispute with Canada this summer over the Saudi arrest of women's rights activists