Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Trudeau discuss Saudi writer Khashoggi's death
Erdogan and Trudeau agreed on the need for 'all aspects of the murder' to be revealed
Turkish officials say President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared information about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The officials said that during a phone call on Friday, Erdogan and Trudeau agreed on the need for "all aspects of the murder" to be revealed for the killers being held accountable.
The officials from Erdogan's office provided the information on condition of anonymity, in line with regulations.
Trudeau has said he wouldn't hesitate to freeze arms export permits concerning Saudi Arabia. He didn't say if Canada would cancel a 2014 multi-billion dollar deal to supply light-armored vehicles to the Saudis.
Canada's previous government made the deal.
Saudi Arabia had a diplomatic dispute with Canada this summer over the Saudi arrest of women's rights activists
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.