Trudeau committed to building Trans Mountain despite new legal challenges

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his support for the Trans Mountain expansion project Friday vowing to fight on after the Federal Court of Appeal handed his government a ruling that threatens to derail the pipeline entirely.

Speaking to reporters in Oshawa, Ont., Trudeau said the government is committed to building the pipeline the "right way" to satisfy the court's demands.

Citing inadequate consultations with Indigenous peoples, Justice Eleanor Dawson nullified licensing for the $7.4-billion expansion Thursday, halting construction only days after shovels hit the ground on the 1,150-km project.

"We believe the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is in the best interest of all Canadian. We are committed to upholding the national interests," Trudeau said.

"We are taking the time now to understand the court ruling which addresses two things that are very important to this government. Getting the science and the environmental protections right and making sure we're walking forward in a true path of reconciliation and partnership with Indigenous peoples. Yes, these are challenges but they have always been challenges," he said.

The court said the National Energy Board should reconsider its environmental assessment process. At issue for the court was the board's silence on the impact the pipeline could have on the marine environment around the Burnaby, B.C., shipping terminal situated at the end of the expanded line.

The court said the NEB did not adequately address what impact a substantial increase in tanker traffic could have on the southern resident killer whale population in those waters — the whales are endangered — or the potential impact of a diluted bitumen spill from shipping vessels.

The NEB must redo its environmental assessment to address these concerns before construction can resume.

The appellate court also found that the federal government did not adequately, or meaningfully, consult with Indigenous people and hear out their concerns after the NEB issued its report recommending that cabinet approve the project.

The court has ordered the federal government to redo its Phase 3 consultation — the court said the constitutional obligation to consult was not "adequately discharged in this case" — adding because Indigenous concerns with the project are "specific and focused" the process could be completed in relatively short order. The court did not specify a timeline.

Amid regulatory uncertainty, Kinder Morgan agreed to sell the existing pipeline and the expansion project to the federal government for $4.5 billion this spring.

Only minutes after the court issued its decision, the company's shareholders in Calgary overwhelmingly approved the sale. The vote had been previously scheduled. The purchase was finalized Friday with a purchase point of $4.5 billion.

Now, the Liberal government is the owner of a proposed pipeline project that could be subject to years of further review.

If built, the pipeline will carry an estimated 890,000 barrels a day — triple the line's existing capacity — and increase traffic off B.C.'s coast from approximately five tankers to 34 tankers a month.

Most of the additional capacity would be destined for points abroad.