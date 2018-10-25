Asia-Pacific trade deal clears committee, awaits final vote in Senate

Legislation to implement the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal has cleared a key Senate committee after only a few days of study. It's now headed for a final vote in the upper house as Canada races to formally ratify the deal before other countries in the trade pact.

While Canada already has signed the CPTPP, each country party to the deal must also pass enabling legislation to make changes to tariffs rates and other legislation that might be affected.

The agreement comes into force 60 days after six of the 11 signatories have ratified it through legislation. So far, four countries have formally done so: New Zealand, Mexico, Japan and Singapore. Two other countries — Vietnam and Australia — are in the advanced stages of debate.

Fast work

Farm interests and other trade boosters have been urging the Senate to quickly pass the implementation bill, C-79, and forego extensive committee study as the agreement already has been the subject of much consultation and parliamentary work.

Members of the Senate's foreign affairs and international trade committee largely obliged, completing their study — including a clause-by-clause review of the bill — in just three sittings over the course of a single week. The committee heard from labour, business interests and agri-food lobby groups. The committee's chair, Conservative Saskatchewan Sen. Raynell Andreychuk, said committee members were "efficient with their time."

Senate leadership is hoping to secure the bill's passage — at the final parliamentary stage, third reading — in short order to beat Australia and Vietnam to the punch.

Observers say being among the first six countries to adopt the deal could be economically significant for Canada as it would give it "first-mover advantage," allowing it to establish itself in important supply chains early on.

A concrete example of this first-mover advantage can be found in Canadian beef and pork exports to Japan.

If Canada is part of the agreement when it first comes into force, beef and pork exporters will have the first crack at using their preferential market access to displace U.S. exports — which will be more expensive because they'll face a higher tariff.

(U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the TPP, brokered by President Barack Obama, shortly after he was elected. The other TPP countries subsequently pressed ahead without him, reaching an agreement-in-principle on a moderately revised deal earlier this year.)

Despite the lobbying efforts, at least one group was demanding the Senate slow down its review: the Council of Canadians, an organization that has raised red flags about trade agreements. The council urged the Senate to serve as a bulwark against a deal that passed the Commons quickly.

'Reckless' ratification

"So far, the ratification process of the CPTPP has been reckless." Maude Barlow, the honorary chairperson of the Council of Canadians, said in a statement to CBC News Thursday.

"The Trudeau government decided a long time ago to promote the CPTPP as a fait accompli. It ignored the concerns of the large majority of those who participated in the consultations and who expressed many misgivings about the deal, particularly the investor state provisions that will give more corporations the right to challenge Canadian regulations and standards.

"The Senate foreign relations committee similarly ignored the advice of so many Canadians and rubber-stamped the deal with little debate or information sharing. This is a shame because there are serious flaws in this agreement about which many elected leaders know very little."

The benefits of the CPTPP are said to be substantial, as it will give Canadian companies more tariff-free access to the world's largest trading bloc, representing some 495 million consumers. The deal will eliminate up to 95 per cent of tariff lines among the parties.

The chief economist at Global Affairs Canada has said the CPTPP will generate long-term economic gains for Canada in excess of $4.2 billion.

"Canada must diversify it's trading relationships," said Brian Kingston, the director of international and fiscal issues at the Business Council of Canada, noting more than 76 per cent of Canada's exports are still destined for the U.S.

"Canada must diversify it's trading relationships," said Brian Kingston, the director of international and fiscal issues at the Business Council of Canada, noting more than 76 per cent of Canada's exports are still destined for the U.S.

"With growing protectionism in the U.S., the need to diversify has never been clearer. Asia is the growth engine of the global economy and Canada must be positioned to take advantage of it. We think the tariff reductions in the CPTPP will significantly boost our exports."

Not everyone is convinced. Businesses in some sectors — including auto parts manufacturing and dairy farming — worry that opening up Canada to more imports from the Asia-Pacific region could challenge the competitiveness of domestic industries.