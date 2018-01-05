Senate committee says Lynn Beyak should be suspended over racist letters

A Senate committee is recommending Sen. Lynn Beyak be suspended from the upper house for the rest of this parliamentary session after the Ontario senator refused to take down letters hosted on her website that have been widely condemned as racist.

In a report tabled Tuesday, the Senate ethics committee said an appropriate sanction against Beyak for ignoring the Senate ethics officer's demands would be an extended break from the chamber. The committee report said Beyak "would benefit from time away from the Senate to gain further perspective on the privilege of serving in Canada's Upper House and the obligations of senators in the course of such service."

"Your committee emphasizes the seriousness of this matter and its profound disappointment with Sen. Beyak's conduct, which reflects negatively on her, all senators, and the Senate as a whole," the report said.

"In making its recommendations, the committee considered at length the impact Senator Beyak's conduct has had on the Senate as an institution, on the public and on the public's perception of the Senate, as well as its effect on individual senators, including her."

Beyak has said she believes the letters — some of which describe Indigenous people as lazy, opportunistic, pampered and inept — are not racist but rather "edgy and opinionated." She said they are part of a larger discussion she is trying to foster in Canada about the positive experiences of residential school students.

Beyond a suspension — which would include withholding Beyak's pay and all access to Senate resources — the committee also is recommending she complete "educational programs related to racism toward Indigenous peoples in Canada," apologize to the Senate in writing and remove from her website letters featuring racist content.

If she does not swiftly comply with its proposed remedial measures, the committee suggests "it will be for the Senate in the future to consider options for further action."

Rather than recommending an outright expulsion — as it did with Don Meredith over the senator's inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl — the ethics committee is recommending a time-limited expulsion for Beyak. As it was with senators Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau, who were suspended during the last Parliament amid allegations of impropriety with expense claims, Beyak would be free to sit to the upper house when Parliament returns after the next federal election.

The Senate as a whole must now vote on whether it should adopt the ethics committee's recommendations.