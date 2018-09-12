With 400 days until the election, Trudeau rallies caucus with a campaign-style speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rallied Liberal MPs assembled in Saskatchewan for a caucus retreat Wednesday with a stump speech of sorts, telegraphing the messages his party will run on in the next federal election campaign.

Trudeau listed off what he described as his government's accomplishments to date — contending that, for example, 500,000 more Canadians are now employed than when the Liberal government took office in 2015. He also fired a shot across the Conservative Party's bow, saying they have "absolutely no plan" for the economy.

Trudeau also claimed middle-class Canadians are, on average, $2,000 richer than they were under the former Conservative government. He did not cite sources for these figures.

"After 10 years under Stephen Harper, of slow growth, rising income inequality and inaction on the environment, they're offering the same flawed approach. Well, that's completely unacceptable," Trudeau said.

Conservatives have long maintained that, despite the Liberal Party's rhetoric, the government's plan to impose a national carbon tax on all provinces will make life costlier for Canadians. The government's record on the pipeline file also has been a target of Tory criticism.

Trudeau made no mention of NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh — a sign that the Liberals are squarely focused on the person they see as their main opponent: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Trudeau acknowledged many Canadians are anxiously following the back-and-forth with the Trump administration over the NAFTA negotiations in D.C., praising the work of the "tireless" Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland on this file. Freeland has spent much of August and early September locked in talks with her U.S. counterpart, Bob Lighthizer.

"Chrystia, every day you are standing up for Canadian workers, defending our interests and working tirelessly to get us to a deal that is good for Canadians and good for Canada," he said.

He said Liberal MPs will spend much of the next two days discussing the status of the trilateral trade deal.

The national caucus meeting, which will be held over the next two days, is also expected to address the government's plan to study a "full ban" on handguns.