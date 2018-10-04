Ottawa slams Manitoba's 'flip flop' on carbon tax after Pallister pulls out of climate plan

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said today the federal government is disappointed that Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has pulled his province out of the national climate plan, calling it a "flip flop" on the carbon tax.

"We regret very much that the government of Manitoba has decided to pull out of the plan that they had previously submitted, which put a price on pollution. They obviously think that pollution should be free, but we don't agree with this flip flop from the government of Manitoba," LeBlanc said in question period Thursday, adding that Ottawa is committed to a "real climate plan" to deal with the "real threat of climate change."

The comments came a day after Pallister announced he was abandoning his "made in Manitoba" plan to tax carbon dioxide pollution at a price of $25/tonne. Instead, Pallister said he will focus his energies — and his province's financial resources — on further developing clean hydroelectric power, phasing out coal and recycling "more and better."

If LeBlanc and the Liberals were disappointed Thursday, the Conservative benches were celebrating the news that another province has given notice it will withdraw.

"I bring great news from my home province," Manitoba MP Candice Bergen said in the House of Commons. "Manitobans will not be subjected to the carbon tax ... after the prime minister's arrogance and Ottawa-knows-best attitude. A carbon tax doesn't work and costs Canadian families."

While he initially resisted federal demands to impose a tax or pursue a cap-and-trade plan, Pallister chose to implement a carbon tax after receiving a legal opinion that suggested Ottawa was well within its constitutional rights to impose a tax on provinces.

Pallister and former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall were initially the lone holdouts on the national climate plan.

Now, Pallister and Wall's replacement, Premier Scott Moe, have been joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley in opposing the national climate plan.

Notley pulled Alberta from the framework after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed approvals for the Trans Mountain expansion project. Ford has been steadfastly opposed to a carbon tax since launching his bid for the party's leadership.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he is pulling his plan to levy a carbon tax and is joining a number of provinces opposed to the federal government's climate plan demands. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Political uncertainty in New Brunswick could spell further trouble for the Liberal plan, as Progressive Conservative Leader Blain Higgs — who has one more seat in the legislature than current Premier Brian Gallant — opposes Trudeau's "price on pollution."

If provinces do not enact carbon pricing policies of their own, Trudeau has said the federal government will levy a price on carbon dioxide pollution starting at a minimum of $10 a tonne in 2019, rising by $10 each year to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Trudeau has long insisted the plan will be revenue-neutral for the federal government — that any revenue raised by the measure will stay in the province or territory where it was generated.

Pallister's $25/tonne price would have met the federal government standard, but not indefinitely. He cited Ottawa's insistence on getting to a $50/tonne price by 2022 as a reason for jumping ship. He said his tax was "flat and low, like the Prairie horizon, not escalating with every passing year like the federal government is proposing."

"Frankly, after a year of trying to get respect for our green record and green strategies, we were given no choice but to stand up against the federal government's intrusion," Pallister said in an interview with CBC's Power & Politics.

"We have a choice. Either we're going to stand up for Manitobans in a year when the feds come in, as they've threatened to do, with a higher carbon tax, or you do it now. We're doing it now."