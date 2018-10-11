Skip to Main Content
Supreme Court rules Ottawa has no duty to consult with Indigenous Peoples before drafting laws
The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled Canada's lawmakers do not have a duty to consult with Indigenous Peoples before introducing legislation in Parliament that may affect Aboriginal and treaty rights, a decision that will be welcomed by the federal government, which argued such an obligation would be far too onerous.

7-2 decision rules against Mikisew First Nation claim government needed to consult on omnibus bill

John Paul Tasker · CBC News ·
The Mikisew appealed the Federal Court of Appeal decision that said there is no obligation for cabinet ministers to consult with First Nations before introducing legislation that may have an impact on constitutionally protected Indigenous and treaty rights 0:00

In its 7-2 decision, the top court has ruled against the Mikisew First Nation.

The band argued that two omnibus budget bills introduced by the former Conservative government in 2012 affected their constitutionally-protected treaty rights because it amended regulatory protections for waterways and the environment, threatening their established right to hunt, trap and fish on their traditional territory.

More to come.

About the Author

John Paul Tasker

Parliamentary Bureau

John Paul (J.P.) Tasker is a reporter in the CBC's Parliamentary bureau in Ottawa. He can be reached at john.tasker@cbc.ca.

