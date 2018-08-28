Freeland heads to D.C. for NAFTA talks as Trump official renews threat of auto tariffs

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is en route to Washington from Europe to sit down with her American counterparts to hammer out a trilateral deal, a day after Mexico and the U.S. put pen to paper on a draft agreement in principle.

Canada's chief trade negotiator, Steve Verheul, and a team from the Prime Minister's Office, including Justin Trudeau's principal secretary Gerald Butts, also boarded an early morning flight from Ottawa headed to D.C.

The trip comes as pressure mounts to sign a deal with the U.S., by far this country's largest and most important trading partner. Freeland cut short a swing through Europe to resume stalled negotiations.

While the U.S. and Mexico had been expected to work through existing bilateral issues between the two countries, they also negotiated some aspects of the deal that are considered trilateral — without Canada at the table.

U.S. and Mexico have signalled they'd like to see a deal by week's end to ensure an agreement can soon be sent to Congress for its mandatory 90-day study. The incoming Mexican administration will take office on Dec. 1, meaning a timeline is becoming increasingly constrained.

Canadian sources, speaking on background to CBC News, said they need to see what exactly Mexico and the U.S. have agreed to in the preliminary, bilateral trade deal before they can "formulate an opinion" on Canada's negotiating position.

Positive 'momentum': sources

While aspects of the deal have been described to the Canadian team, these negotiators want to see all the text for themselves. What the two countries agreed to on rules of origin, particularly around autos, has been described as "encouraging" to Canada, sources said.

Details from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative show the preliminary agreements include a wage provision that 40 to 45 per cent of auto content would be made by workers earning at least $16 US an hour, and increase in the auto content required from the NAFTA region to 75 per cent, up from the current 62.5 per cent.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington to resume NAFTA talks.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation, who spoke to CBC News on background, said both the U.S. and Mexico want a deal and thus there is a belief Canada can leverage that to negotiate one that is favourable for Canada.

The momentum is said to be "better than the momentum has been at any point in the negotiating process," a source said.

Trump threatens auto tariffs on Canada

Larry Kudlow, U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, praised the "pro-growth" deal Trump signed with his Mexican counterpart while warning the U.S. will only accept a "good deal with Canada" that includes some major concessions, including with respect to Canada's system of supply management for some farm sectors.

"That good deal by the way has to include, among other things, intellectual property rights but also it's got to include the dairy farm stuff," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News Tuesday.

"There's a word that Canada has trouble with and it's M-I-L-K. Milk. Anything to do with milk and dairy — they have this government-run, centrally planned system and some tariffs run upwards of 300 per cent. They're going to have to fix that," he said.

Thus, the negotiating teams will have to come to a resolution on a slew of sensitive bilateral issues between Canada and the U.S. before a deal can be signed.

Kudlow warned Trump has a large trade weapon in his arsenal if Canada balks at U.S. demands: massive tariffs on Canadian-made automobiles, which could make those vehicles prohibitively expensive to the average American consumer thereby endangering our domestic industry.

"The president did say if he cannot satisfactorily negotiate with [Canada] he may have to go to a large 20 to 25 per cent tax on Canadian automobiles headed for the U.S. That's part of his negotiating strategy. I would take him seriously, but let's hope Canada comes on board. Let's take him seriously," the former TV personality turned White House official said.

Supply management

Trump has long called on Canada to dismantle the system of supply management, which allows specific commodity sectors — dairy, poultry and eggs — to limit the supply of their products to what Canadians are expected to consume in order to ensure predictable, stable prices.

That is then paired with the imposition of high tariffs on most foreign imports, a policy that makes these goods prohibitively expensive for Canadians, leaving domestic supply as virtually the only option for consumers.

Canada levies a tariff of up to 270 per cent on milk, 245 per cent on cheese and 298 per cent on butter in an effort to keep imports out and tightly control supply.

The United States, in contrast, has largely maintained support for the farming sector through subsidies. So Americans foot the bill for farm supports indirectly, through the taxes they pay, while Canadians pay for those supports directly, through higher prices for supply managed products.

Trudeau has vowed to protect Canada's existing farm policies.

