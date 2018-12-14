Ontario court dismisses Mike Duffy's $8 million lawsuit against Senate

An Ontario Superior Court judge has dismissed Mike Duffy's $8 million lawsuit against the Senate of Canada, arguing the Red Chamber and its members are protected by parliamentary privilege — making them immune from this sort of judicial scrutiny.

The decision is a blow to Duffy — who still represents P.E.I. in the Senate — as he has sought some financial compensation for his bruising, years-long battle to clear his name following accusations of improper spending.

"Allowing a court to revisit the Senate's decisions at issue here would interfere with the Senate's ability to function as an independent legislative body, equal to other branches of government," Justice Sally Gomery wrote in her decision published Friday.

"Since the actions at issue fall within those actions protected by parliamentary privilege, I cannot give any consideration to whether they were wrong or unfair or even contrary to Senator Duffy's Charter rights. All of these are determinations that the Senate, and the Senate alone, can make."

After a judge cleared him of criminal wrongdoing in 2016, Duffy launched his lawsuit against the Senate, claiming the body ran roughshod over his constitutional rights in its dogged pursuit of a scapegoat for a scandal over questionable Senate expenses.

At the heart of his allegation was a claim that the actions of both the Senate's powerful internal economy committee — the administrative body that essentially governs the chamber and its members, known as CIBA — and the Senate writ large were unlawful and unfair.

He claimed the disciplinary actions against him — suspending him from the body and denying him pay and benefits while his criminal case was ongoing — were "an unprecedented abuse of power" and tantamount to expulsion.

Lawyers for the upper house argued in court the Senate should be allowed to govern its internal affairs. They also said senators should be able to administer penalties against a fellow member of that body without fear of judicial interference.

Gomery, the judge who heard Duffy's lawsuit, agreed, saying privilege "clearly applies" to decisions on suspensions.

In her written decision published Friday, she said that it would be inappropriate to allow Duffy's lawsuit to proceed given the broad constitutional protections that apply to the Senate under the long-established principle of parliamentary privilege, which exempts the actions of Parliament from review by the courts.

Gomery said that while Duffy contends he will not have any "meaningful remedy" left if the court dismisses his case, she cannot overlook "constitutional imperatives" that oblige her to respect parliamentary privilege.

In a joint statement, Independent Sen. Sabi Marwah, the current chair of CIBA, and deputy chairs Conservative Sen. Denise Batters and Liberal Sen. Jim Munson said they were "satisfied" with the court's ruling.

"This Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruling supports the Senate's position that all of its actions respecting Sen. Duffy's suspension were protected by parliamentary privilege. Therefore, the courts cannot consequently examine the exercise of a privilege and find the Senate liable for these actions.

"Parliamentary privilege ensures that parliamentary and legislative assemblies have the level of autonomy required to enable them, and their members, to do their legislative and deliberative work with dignity and efficiency. It is one of the ways in which the fundamental constitutional separation of powers is respected."

CBC News has asked Lawrence Greenspon, Duffy's lawyer, for comment and will update this story when it receives a respose.