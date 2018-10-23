The federal Liberal government is preparing to cut the average Ontario family of four a $307 rebate cheque to more than offset the sting of the incoming carbon tax, CBC News has confirmed.

A senior government source says the rebate will be larger than the expected $240 cost increases associated with the tax.

In 2022 — when the carbon tax is set to $50 per tonne — that rebate will grow to $718 for an Ontario family of four to offset the anticipated cost of $564.

The numbers were first reported by the Toronto Star.

Later today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reveal exactly how Ottawa will go about implementing the carbon tax or, as the government calls it, a "price on pollution."

The national climate plan, brokered with most provinces nearly two years ago, includes a carbon tax on greenhouse gas emissions as part of a larger effort to tackle climate change. Trudeau has said the federal government will implement the carbon tax in provinces that do not have a tax of their own, or a cap-and-trade system.

The tax will start at a minimum of $20 a tonne in 2019, rising by $10 each year to $50 a tonne by 2022.

The national price will be imposed on Ontario, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, says the source. Saskatchewan rebates will be even larger as there are far more polluters and heavy industry.

Prince Edward Island is expected to see a "blended" program, with the federal backstop imposed on large emitters, says the source.

Other provincial programs were assessed by Ottawa and found to be adequate, said the source.

