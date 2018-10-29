Canada issues terse statement after far-right candidate elected president of Brazil

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland offered no words of praise today for Brazil's new president-elect — far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro — choosing instead to congratulate Brazilians on exercising their right to vote in a contentious election in South America's largest country.

"Canada congratulates the tens of millions of Brazilians who exercised their democratic rights by casting votes in the presidential election on October 28. Their participation is a testament to the strong democratic convictions of the people of Brazil," Freeland said in a statement released today.

While the headline on the statement released to media outlets says, "Canada congratulates Brazil's president-elect," that sentiment appears nowhere in the statement posted to Freeland's department website.

Freeland's statement also does not mention by name Jair Bolsonaro, the leader of the deeply conservative Social Liberal Party, who prevailed in Brazil's presidential election.

Freeland said she hopes to maintain strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Canada and Brazil enjoy a deep relationship ... numerous relationships between people and businesses, as well as ... our close cooperation on security and defence, agriculture, education, technology and innovation," she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland released a statement after the far-right Jair Bolsonaro was elected president of Brazil on Sunday. She congratulated the voters for exercising their democratic rights, without naming Bolsonaro. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

"We look forward to advancing negotiations toward an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement between Canada and Mercosur countries, and continuing to promote democratic values and human rights."

U.S. President Donald Trump was more welcoming of president-elect Bolsonaro. In a tweet, Trump said he had a "very good conversation" with the former paratrooper turned politician.

"We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else! Excellent call, wished him congrats!"

Bolsonaro has long been a source of controversy in Brazil, appalling his many critics while energizing his base of supporters who admire what they see as his 'straight talk'.

He has directed much of his ire at homosexuals. He said he'd rather see his son die in an accident than come out as gay, adding he could never love a gay son. "If a gay couple came to live in my building, my property will lose value. If they walk around holding hands, kissing, it will lose value!" he said in an interview with Playboy magazine.

He once told a congresswoman that he wouldn't rape her because she was too ugly and thus didn't deserve it.

He described fathering a daughter, after having had four sons, as "a moment of weakness." He said he understood why some employers prefer to hire men over women because women have access to more costly labour rights, such as maternity leave.

Bolsonaro cruised to victory — he won an outright majority of vote after the second run-off election on Sunday — in part because of his pledge to end corruption in a country that has seen its some of its most senior politicians convicted of crimes.

He has promised to restore order as Brazil contends with a wave of violent crime. He's also said he will open up environmentally sensitive areas of the country to development to spur economic growth.