Lynn Beyak suspended from Senate after refusing to take down letters condemned as racist

Lynn Beyak has been suspended from the Senate for the remainder of this parliamentary session after refusing to apologize for posting letters on her website that have been widely condemned as racist.

In a 15-minute speech to the Red Chamber Thursday, Beyak said she believes she is being unfairly punished by her Senate colleagues for practising free speech.

Beyak dismissed criticism of the letters as political correctness gone awry. She equated her punishment — a temporary suspension — to the totalitarianism described by George Orwell's in his dystopian novel 1984.

More to come ...