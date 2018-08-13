Federal task force on illegal border crossings to get new leader

The federal task force managing the government's response to the spike in the number of migrants crossing the border into Canada illegally is getting a new leader.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and the head of the ad-hoc intergovernmental task force on irregular migration is being replaced by Dominic LeBlanc, a government official told Radio-Canada on background.

LeBlanc was recently moved from his position as the minister of fisheries and oceans to take up the role of minister of intergovernmental and Northern affairs and internal trade, a position that sees him deal directly with the provinces.

Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's minister of children, community and social services who is also responsible for immigration, told reporters in Ottawa that she was disappointed the federal government's latest effort on the file was simply to change who was in charge.

The task force was created in August of last year to work on issues related to the "sustained increase in asylum seekers entering Canada from the United States."

According to the RCMP, from Jan. 1 to July 15, 2018, there were 11,420 interceptions of migrants at the border. Officials have noted a declining rate of illegal border crossings in recent months.