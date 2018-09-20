The window for Canada and the U.S. to land a NAFTA breakthrough this week is getting smaller, as officials sit down in Washington, D.C., today for what are expected to be the final high-level meetings this week.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is leading the Canadian delegation, is supposed to be unavailable Friday for the NAFTA talks as she is scheduled to be in Montreal to host a summit of female foreign ministers.

This week's talks are being described by several sources with direct knowledge of the situation as "tense," "frank" and "slow," especially on the significant issues.

And new challenges are emerging as the Canadians are looking for protections against the threat of American tariffs.

One senior source says Canada is seeking assurances from U.S. trade officials that it will be recognized as a special trading partner, as a way to be shielded from what the Canadians say are punitive tariffs.

The unusual move comes after Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, through a rarely used national security provision.

The larger concern is Trump's threat to slap similar tariffs on imported autos and auto parts. If that were to happen, economists predict, the North American economy would grind to a near halt and thousands of jobs would be killed.

Trump uses tariffs as a 'toy'

The source says the Canadians recognize the Americans will never agree to restrict their ability to protect their national security interests. But Canada is still seeking a carveout of protections against the threat of American tariffs ​and recognition that Canada is not seen as a threat.

Canada has not been able to get any assurances, with the source suggesting Trump enjoys relying on tariffs, treating the economic measure like a "toy".

There has also been little movement behind the scenes around Chapter 19.

Canada wants to keep an independent dispute resolution system in the North American Free Trade Agreement, while the Americans have formally requested it be eliminated.

The source says it has been made clear that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer "personally hates" Chapter 19, as it has been a long source of frustration for the ambassador.

Protections for Canada's dairy industry are also still a point of contention.

Canadian negotiators have proposed giving U.S. farmers more access to the Canadian market, but suggestions so far have not satisfied American negotiators.

The Americans, who reached an agreement in principle with Mexico last month, are pushing to get a deal with Canada before Oct. 1, the deadline set in hopes of hitting the congressional timeline required for a renegotiated NAFTA to be signed before Mexico's presidency changes hands on Dec. 1.

Sources have repeatedly told CBC News the Canadians are willing to work on that timeline, but will not be rushed into a fast finish for the sake of reaching a self-imposed deadline.