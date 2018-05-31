Canada, U.S. close to steel and aluminum tariff deal: sources
The deal could be announced as early as today
Canada and the U.S. are close to reaching a deal to remove steel and aluminum tariffs, CBC News has learned.
High-level discussions to hammer out any final details are happening now, and the deal could be announced as early as Friday, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.
However, sources cautioned that nothing is finalized and the devil will be in the details.
Almost a year ago, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped tariffs of 25 per cent on imports of steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, citing national security interests.
Canada retaliated with its own tariffs of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum, but also imposed a 10 per cent tariff on multiple consumer items, targeting products such as Kentucky bourbon from states represented by U.S. politicians who might push back against the tariffs.
The tariffs have disrupted supply chains and added extra costs for consumers and businesses across a wide range of industries on both sides of the border.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Washington, D.C., earlier this week to sit down with her American counterpart and held a series of meetings with members of Congress.
Her trip followed on the heels of two phone conversations Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had with U.S. President Donald Trump within the past week, where he asked for an end to U.S. steel tariffs and additional diplomatic assistance in Canada's ongoing dispute with China.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.