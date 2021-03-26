Chief public health officer releasing latest COVID-19 modelling on fourth wave

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will provide an update on COVID-19 today that will include new modelling projections.

The update comes as parts of the country dive further into a delta variant-driven fourth wave of the pandemic.

In Alberta, active cases and ICU hospitalizations have quadrupled. As of Thursday there were 12,290 active cases, 465 people in hospital and 107 in intensive care units in the province.

Today's 1 p.m. ET briefing will be Tam's first time taking questions since the start of the election campaign.

The absence of COVID-19 briefings by the Public Health Agency of Canada during the election campaign sparked some controversy last week. The Conservatives called on Interim Clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette to investigate what they described as a breach of the "caretaker convention" — the policy that directs public servants to avoid doing anything that could influence the campaign.