Trudeau, MPs discussing Ukraine crisis during special parliamentary debate

MPs are discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Canada's response to the crisis during a special Monday evening debate in the House of Commons.

The debate began at 6:30 p.m. ET and will last up to four hours.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is among those expected to speak during the debate — which will take place under a special format that allows MPs to address national issues in a more wide-ranging, detailed fashion, compared to typical debates on specific legislation.

The discussion will be the second "take note" debate in the House of Commons on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

MPs last held an emergency debate about the situation on January 31, when the prospect of Russian aggression was growing but before the full-scale invasion began last week.

Canada has announced a number of measures to support Ukraine and to deter Russia since the invasion began.

Earlier Monday, Ottawa announced plans to send additional lethal weapons and military equipment to bolster the Ukrainian military. The newly announced supplies include anti-tank weapon systems, rockets and protective gear.

The federal government has also targeted Russia with a host of sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, Russian corporations and wealthy oligarchs.