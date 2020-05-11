Scheer backs Liberals' push to see Taiwan included in WHO pandemic talks

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is backing the Liberal government's efforts to include Taiwan in the World Health Organization's discussions on COVID-19, a position that China opposes.

"Conservatives have long called for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in organizations like the WHO and the Civil Aviation Authority," Scheer told reporters in Ottawa today.

Scheer said Canada enjoys a mutually beneficial trading relationship with Taiwan.

"These types of entities which provide guidance and services to focus on the health and safety of people all around the world should not be impacted by global politics and by the foreign policy positions of the [People's Republic of China]," he said.

"We would be very supportive of Taiwan's participation in these types of organizations."

Watch: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's full news conference for Mon. May 11:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer held a news conference and took reporter questions on Mon. May 11 in Ottawa. 25:04

China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, and while Canada does not recognize its sovereignty, the two nations do have trade and cultural relations.

Last week, Canada backed an international coalition that includes the United States, Japan, Australia and others seeking to allow Taiwan to obtain observer status at a major WHO meeting next week.

Taiwan had early success in controlling the outbreak of COVID-19. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has told The Canadian Press that Taiwan's presence as a non-state observer in the World Health Assembly meeting next week would help the pandemic fight.