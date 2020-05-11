Scheer backs Liberals' push to see Taiwan included in WHO pandemic talks
Canada does not recognize Taiwan's sovereignty but maintains trade and cultural ties with it
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is backing the Liberal government's efforts to include Taiwan in the World Health Organization's discussions on COVID-19, a position that China opposes.
"Conservatives have long called for Taiwan to be allowed to participate in organizations like the WHO and the Civil Aviation Authority," Scheer told reporters in Ottawa today.
Scheer said Canada enjoys a mutually beneficial trading relationship with Taiwan.
"These types of entities which provide guidance and services to focus on the health and safety of people all around the world should not be impacted by global politics and by the foreign policy positions of the [People's Republic of China]," he said.
"We would be very supportive of Taiwan's participation in these types of organizations."
Watch: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's full news conference for Mon. May 11:
China views Taiwan as a breakaway province, and while Canada does not recognize its sovereignty, the two nations do have trade and cultural relations.
Last week, Canada backed an international coalition that includes the United States, Japan, Australia and others seeking to allow Taiwan to obtain observer status at a major WHO meeting next week.
Taiwan had early success in controlling the outbreak of COVID-19. Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has told The Canadian Press that Taiwan's presence as a non-state observer in the World Health Assembly meeting next week would help the pandemic fight.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.