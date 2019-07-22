RCMP's watchdog, union testify on systemic racism in policing

The RCMP's independent watchdog and its union will testify today in front of a House of Commons committee looking into systemic racism in policing, a review prompted by protests over police brutality and racial bias across the country.

A handful of police chiefs and academics are also weighing in as the MPs on the committee consider recommendations for the federal government.

The committee starts at 11 a.m. ET and runs all day, with breaks. CBC News will carry it live online.

The RCMP is under pressure to explain its conduct in a number of high-profile cases involving Indigenous people.

The June death of Rodney Levi, a member of the Metepenagiag First Nation in New Brunswick, is under investigation after he was shot and killed last month. His family said he suffered from mental health problems.

And questions still linger after video surfaced of an RCMP officer tackling Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam outside of a casino after he was stopped for driving with expired licence plates. The officer said the chief was resisting arrest.

Earlier this summer, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki faced a backlash for saying in several media interviews that she was struggling to define the term "systemic racism." She later reversed herself, issuing a statement saying she believes systemic racism exists in the RCMP.

Disproportionately policed

Yesterday, the committee heard from a handful of Indigenous leaders, who called for a sweeping national review of the the RCMP's policing policies.

"We definitely need a change in policing in this country that we call Canada," said Terry Teegee, a regional chief with the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed stressed that any review should involve the Inuit communities he represents.

"We as Inuit disproportionately experience police violence compared to most other Canadians, as well as a host of challenges in accessing justice," he said.

"We are tired of being left on the sidelines when there are reviews because, in the end, our views and our perspectives are always at risk of being drowned out by other considerations."