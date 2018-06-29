Refusing breath sample after fatal crash is as serious as impaired driving causing death: SCC

Refusing to provide a breath sample after a fatal crash is just as grave a crime as impaired driving causing death, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.

Friday's 6-1 ruling stems from an incident in May 2013, when Richard Suter hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes of his SUV, plowing in to an Edmonton restaurant patio and killing a two-year-old boy.

Writing for the majority, Justice Michael Moldaver upheld a 2008 law that makes refusing to provide police with a breath sample when death is involved just as serious and punishable an offence as impaired driving causing death.

But he noted that Suter's case was unique.

"The fact that Mr. Suter was not impaired at the time of the accident; that he refused to provide the police with a breath sample because of ill-informed and incorrect legal advice; and that he was attacked by vigilantes and had his thumb cut off with pruning shears, are all factors that must be taken into account in creating an appropriate sentence," the judgment reads.

Following the advice of his lawyer, Suter had refused to blow into a breathalyzer after the crash. The trial judge ruled the incident a non-impaired accident and handed him a four-month sentence, citing bad legal advice and the fact he was a victim of vigilante justice as mitigating factors.

An Appeals Court later upped that sentence to 26 months in prison.

Vigilante justice shouldn't be given too much weight

The Supreme Court found a more appropriate sentence would be 15 to 18 months, which means Suter's sentence is set aside and replaced with one of time served. Suter already served more than 10 months in jail.

The ruling found that vigilante justice can't be used to reduce a sentence to the point it becomes disproportionate to the gravity of the offence, but it can be a mitigating factor, the ruling reads.

"Violent actions against an offender for his or her role in the commission of an offence necessarily from part of the personal circumstances of that offender, and should therefore be taken into account when determining an appropriate sentence," it reads.

"However, vigilante violence should only be considered to a limited extent, as giving it too much weight at sentencing allows these kinds of criminal conduct to gain undue legitimacy in the judicial process."