Supreme Court to rule on whether delays in youth criminal cases breach charter rights

The Supreme Court of Canada will deliver a decision today that could set a new benchmark for how long a criminal case involving a young person can drag on before charges are dropped.

The case before the court involves an Alberta teen identified only as "K.J.M." in court documents. He was charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed another teen with a box cutter in a drunken fight at a house party in 2015. It took more than 18 months for his case to be resolved.

In the game-changing 2016 Jordan decision, the Supreme Court ruled that unreasonable delays in criminal cases violate the Charter of Rights. The court set two separate hard limits on the duration of court proceedings: 18 months for provincial court cases and 30 months for more serious and complex cases heard in Superior Court.

That decision rocked Canada's criminal justice system, leaving prosecutors scrambling to expedite cases and prompting a flood of applications for dismissal of charges due to excessive delays.

A Jordan standard for youth?

The Jordan ruling did not, however, establish specific time limits for defendants under age 18, who are dealt with under a separate youth courts system.

Lawyer Graham Johnson, who took K.J.M.'s case all the way to the top court, said timely trials have a "heightened importance" for minors because of the profound impact delays can have on their lives and prospects for rehabilitation.

"In Canada, children as young as 12 can be charged with a criminal offence, and if it takes 18 months to get the case to court and there's a guilty verdict, you're then punishing a 14-year old for what the 12-year-old did," he told CBC News.

"And there's a certain, in my view, injustice in that, given how quickly children develop, mature and can change their behaviour."

The appellant in the case before the Supreme Court was 15 years old when he was charged in April 2015. By the time the trial concluded in November 2016, he was nearly 17 years old.

Johnson said the fact that Parliament established a separate justice system for young people — one that includes guiding principles on prioritizing and expediting those cases — reflects the need to establish a lower case duration limit for minors.

Alberta disagrees

He said a 12-month time limit on the completion of court proceedings would be more appropriate for young offenders.

The government of Alberta disagrees and has opposed imposing a timeframe on youth criminal cases.

"The Youth Criminal Justice Act recognizes youth cases should be dealt with earlier and more quickly but these principles do not translate into a special constitutional right," says the legal filing to the Supreme Court drafted by lawyer Robert Fata, acting for Alberta.

"Principles are flexible and adaptive to the circumstances of a specific case, while constitutional rights are universal and protect all accused people equally."

Alberta's court filing notes that the appellant did not dispute the finding that he committed aggravated assault with a weapon and possessed a weapon for a dangerous purpose, or that he inflicted "devastating injuries" on the teenaged victim.

'Unnecessary and unrealistic'

The grounds for K.J.M.'s appeal relate only to the issue of the delay in proceedings — not to the facts of the case itself, which he does not dispute.

The Government of Ontario is an intervenor in the case. In a document filed with the court, the provincial government argues that setting a lower time frame for youth cases would be "unnecessary and unrealistic."

Mary Birdsell is executive director of the legal advocacy organization Justice For Children and Youth, another intervenor in the case. She said unresolved charges hanging over young people's heads can blight their lives, with bail conditions (such as curfews) undermining everything from education and employment to extra-curricular and social activities.

Birdsell said a prolonged period of waiting can also create a disconnect between the alleged offence and the consequence, which can frustrate efforts to get young offenders to acknowledge the effects of their actions and work against rehabilitation.

"Speedy justice is really important for young people because their sense of time is different, because their development is ongoing, and because you want to capture the moments for addressing underlying consequences in meaningful ways," she told CBC.

"The longer you leave things in limbo, the less likely you are to address the underlying concerns."

The need for 'predictable standards'

Birdsell also cited significant differences in how various court systems work to deal with youth cases across the country, saying some jurisdictions are more efficient than others.

"What we want to do is try and create some predictable standards that can serve as guideposts to Crowns and courts across the country," she said.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 2,767 criminal cases that took longer than one year to resolve in youth courts in 2017-2018 — about 10 per cent of the total number of cases.

But it's not clear from the numbers how many of those cases were delayed due to actions taken by the defence, which are not factored into the time limits set by the Supreme Court in Jordan.

The Criminal Lawyers' Association, another intervenor in the case, said excessive delays are harmful to the public interest.

"The objectives of the youth justice system reflect society's interests as well. These objectives include rehabilitation and reintegration, accountability, timely intervention, and the need for promptness and speed … given young persons' perception of time. The public interest too can only be met with expedited justice," the association wrote in a court filing.

Nick Bala, a youth criminal justice expert at Queen's University, said the law has recognized for a long time that young defendants require special treatment. A ruling from the Supreme Court that set strict time frames for youth cases would result in a "shifting of attitudes" for Crown prosecutors, police and court administrators, compelling them to be more efficient, he said.

He said prolonged proceedings harm not just the alleged perpetrator, but families and victims as well.

"There are many people affected by a case and, for everybody, dealing with these things in a more timely way is important," he said.

The Legal Aid Society of Alberta said in the wake of the Jordan ruling that the only way to recognize the state's responsibility to youth is to grant a "special guarantee" of a timely trial.

In its filing to the Supreme Court, it said other jurisdictions, including some American states, have mandatory timelines requiring that youth cases be resolved in less than a year, with some states requiring a disposition within a month.