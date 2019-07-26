Skip to Main Content
Military justice system doesn't breach charter rights, Supreme Court rules
Canada's military justice system doesn't contravene the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and can remain as is, the country's top court has ruled.

In a 5-2 decision, Canada's top court found members of the military don't have the right to a trial by jury

Salimah Shivji · CBC ·
The Supreme Court of Canada released a decision Friday saying military members charged with serious civilian crimes do not automatically have the right to a jury trial. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

In a 5-2 decision released Friday, the Supreme Court found members of the military do not have the right to a trial by jury for serious crimes — such as sexual assault — if they are tried under the military justice system.

The top court weighed in after conflicting rulings in lower courts over what the charter says about the right to a jury trial — with one appeal stating a master corporal accused of sexual assault should have been tried before a jury, as he had requested.

There are no juries in the military system, only courts martial with a judge and a military panel.

The decision revolves around a section of the charter that says anyone charged with a serious crime garnering five years of prison or more has the right to a trial by jury, except if that person is charged with an offence under military law before a military tribunal.

While the majority on the Supreme Court said simply being a soldier is enough to push a case to a military tribunal, the two dissenting justices ruled the military connection to the crime should be stronger, for example, if the accused was on duty or the crime was committed on a military base.

The ruling doesn't mean every serious crime committed by a soldier would be tried at a military tribunal. It remains at the discretion of the prosecution whether to push cases to the civilian justice system.

