Supreme Court mourns former justice Louis LeBel, who served 14 years on the bench

The Supreme Court of Canada is mourning former justice Louis LeBel after he died Thursday at the age of 83.

Former prime minister Jean Chretien appointed LeBel to the country's highest bench in 2000, where he served until his retirement in 2014.

Lebel received degrees from the College des Jesuites in Quebec City, Universite Laval and the University of Toronto before being appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal in 1984.

He was considered a leading voice on labour law in Quebec and his advocacy and writings on worker and union rights continue to be influential.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner said in a statement that LeBel was a man of exemplary collegiality and wisdom whose love for Quebec civil law was unparalleled.

Wagner said LeBel demonstrated the highest regard for the Supreme Court and his legacy will live on in the decisions he wrote on administrative, labour and international law.

"I am among those who have marvelled at his skill in marrying civil and common law to strengthen Canada's unique bijural jurisprudence," Wagner said.

"His legal legacy lives on in his eloquently-written decision in many areas ... Louis LeBel was kind and respectful of colleagues and employees and always demonstrated the highest regard for the Supreme Court of Canada."