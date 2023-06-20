Applications open to replace former Supreme Court justice Russell Brown

Applications to replace recently retired Supreme Court of Canada justice Russell Brown opened Tuesday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the start of the appointment process.

"The Supreme Court of Canada is the backbone of our country's judicial system," Trudeau said in a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) news release.

"Through our open, transparent and independent appointment process, we are committed to ensuring the highest standards for Canada's highest court."

Brown, who had been a Supreme Court justice since 2015, retired from the bench last week. The Canadian Judicial Council had been investigating him for misconduct over a confrontation involving Brown at a resort in Arizona on Jan. 28.

Accounts of the evening differ, and Brown has denied wrongdoing, but he said his resignation is in the best interest of the court.

"I have … decided that the common good is best served by my retirement, so that a replacement judge can join the court in time for its busy fall term," Brown said in his retirement statement.

Applications to replace Brown will be open until July 21. The Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments will look at the submissions before sending a shortlist to the prime minister.

The PMO news release said the board will be looking for candidates "who are jurists of the highest calibre, functionally bilingual and representative of the diversity of our country."

Brown was born and raised in British Columbia and served on courts in Canada's west and north.

"In recognition of the custom of regional representation, the process will be open to all qualified applicants from Western Canada and Northern Canada," the PMO news release said.

At his end-of-session news conference last week, Chief Justice Richard Wagner criticized the government for slowness in appointing judges, and called on Trudeau to speed up the appointment process.

The PMO said the chair and members of the advisory board will be announced in the coming weeks.