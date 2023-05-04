Supreme Court of Canada won't hear man's appeal in alleged wrongful conviction case

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of Yves Plamondon, who was seeking compensation for his imprisonment for murders he says he did not commit.

Yves Plamondon spent almost 28 years behind bars for the murders of Armand Sanschagrin, Denis Ouellet and Claude Simard in 1986.

The Quebec Court of Appeal quashed the guilty verdicts and Plamondon was released in 2014 pending a new trial, but the Crown elected not to proceed. The Crown cited the amount of time that had passed since the murders for its decision.

Plamondon initiated court action seeking $35 million in compensation, which was later lowered to $10 million. He argued there had been a miscarriage of justice because the prosecution had failed to disclose several witness statements to the defence.

But a Quebec judge dismissed Plamondon's action in 2020, saying the information in question had not been intentionally withheld and would not have affected the verdict in any event.

Plamondon's challenge of that decision was unsuccessful, prompting him to turn to the Supreme Court.