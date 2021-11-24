Federal government giving $4.1M to B.C. port authority to ease supply chain chaos caused by flooding

The federal government is giving $4.1 million in emergency financial assistance to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority to provide relief following a series of devastating floods in the province.

The funding is aimed at easing supply chain bottlenecks in B.C's Lower Mainland by creating additional container storage capacity.

British Columbia is bracing for more rainfall in the coming days and weeks as the province works to rebuild after unprecedented flooding earlier this month.

Up to 80 millimetres of rain is forecast for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Fraser Valley between now and Friday.

Forecasters predict rivers will rise Thursday as a result of the rainfall. Once that storm passes through, another is set to arrive on the coast on Saturday.

More to come ...