Sunday Scrum: Liberal government's pandemic spending plans
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.
This week, we talk to our panellists about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's vision for Canada's economy ahead of his speech from the throne later this month as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
The panellists also discuss an increase in drug-related overdoses in Canada, which is leading to calls from police, politicians and public health authorities to decriminalize illegal drugs.
Also on the program: Trudeau's defense of Governor General Julie Payette, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's reconciliation plan and the ongoing issue of Indigenous land claims in Canada.
