Sunday Scrum: Liberal government's pandemic spending plans

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's vision for Canada's economy ahead of his speech from the throne later this month as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

The panellists also discuss an increase in drug-related overdoses in Canada, which is leading to calls from police, politicians and public health authorities to decriminalize illegal drugs.

Also on the program: Trudeau's defense of Governor General Julie Payette, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's reconciliation plan and the ongoing issue of Indigenous land claims in Canada.

WATCH | The Trudeau government's pandemic spending plans:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out a vision for a major overhaul of the Canadian economy when he delivers the Speech from the Throne on Sept. 23. The Liberals have signalled that their plan will involve even more deficit spending in order to respond to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. 9:18

WATCH | Opioid crisis prompts calls for decriminalization of drugs:

An increase in drug-related overdoses in Canada is leading to calls from police, politicians and public health authorities for the decriminilization of illegal drugs. 5:20

WATCH | Trudeau defends Payette:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Julie Payette an "excellent" Governor General this week and said he has no intention of asking the Queen to replace her in the wake of CBC reports alleging harassment and a toxic workplace environment at Rideau Hall. 5:57

WATCH | O'Toole promises 'serious approach' to reconciliation:

New Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he wants to chart a new path in the Crown's relationship with Indigenous peoples, with a focus on Indigenous economic potential. 8:05

WATCH | Indigenous land claims 25 years after the death of Dudley George: