Sunday Scrum: A throne speech with ambitious plans, few details
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.
This week, we talk to our panellists about the Liberal government's throne speech, which outlined Ottawa's COVID-19 response and recovery plan from the pandemic.
The panellists also discuss criticisms from the federal Conservatives after the party declared it would not support the speech from the throne.
Also on the program: a discussion of the Liberals and NDP striking a deal over greater access to paid sick leave, a resurgence of COVID-19 that prompted the prime minister to deliver a rare national address, and what comes next for the Green Party as it faces a leadership vote.
WATCH | Throne speech provides ambitious plans, few details:
WATCH | Conservatives slam throne speech:
WATCH | NDP gives Liberal government support:
WATCH | COVID-19 cases surging in Canada:
WATCH | Green Party leadership race: