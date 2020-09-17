Sunday Scrum: A new speech from the throne
This week, the federal government will unveil its throne speech following consultations with opposition leaders. We talk to our panellists about what's topping Ottawa's agenda, including its strategy for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The panellists also discuss what Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet's postive COVID-19 test results mean for Parliament's return.
Also on the program: a discussion about the legacy of former prime minister John Turner, Ontario's struggling COVID-19 testing capacity, and a quarantine exemption the government says should not have been issued to an American billionaire.
