Sunday Scrum: A new speech from the throne

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, the federal government will unveil its throne speech following consultations with opposition leaders. We talk to our panellists about what's topping Ottawa's agenda, including its strategy for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The panellists also discuss what Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet's postive COVID-19 test results mean for Parliament's return.

Also on the program: a discussion about the legacy of former prime minister John Turner, Ontario's struggling COVID-19 testing capacity, and a quarantine exemption the government says should not have been issued to an American billionaire.

WATCH | Upcoming throne speech:

Our political panel discusses the federal government's top priorities ahead of this week's throne speech, including Ottawa's strategy for fighting the pandemic. 9:10

WATCH | O'Toole, Blanchet test positive for COVID-19:

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet tested positive for COVID-19 this week, and are both in self-isolation. 6:38

WATCH | John Turner dead at 91:

John Turner, Canada's 17th prime minister, who spent decades in federal politics as a cabinet minister and Liberal Party leader, died this week at 91. 4:49

WATCH | COVID-19 testing concerns:

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole denounced the current state of COVID-19 testing in Canada this week after his family waited hours at an Ottawa site only to be turned away because of capacity issues. 8:52

WATCH | Quarantine exemption for billionaire: