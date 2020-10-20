Sunday Scrum: A snap election averted
Catch up on all the discussions from the final Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories — and today marked the program's final bow.
Starting Nov. 1, tune into CBC News Network from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET for Rosemary Barton Live, a mix of breaking political news and compelling conversations with newsmakers and Canadians across the country.
On the final Sunday Scrum, we talk to our panellists about averting a snap fall election after the Liberal government survived a confidence vote on a Conservative motion to create a special committee to probe the government's ethics and pandemic spending.
The panellists also discuss the latest in southwest Nova Scotia's fishery dispute as Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde calls for RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to resign after she defended the RCMP's response to the conflict.
Also on the program: a discussion of British Columbia's projected NDP majority, renewed outrage over the use of racial slurs and a look back at the most memorable moments of the Sunday Scrum.
