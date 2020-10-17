Sunday Scrum: Nova Scotia lobster fishery dispute intensifies
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.
This week, we talk to our panellists about the federal government's approval of a request for additional RCMP support in Nova Scotia as a fishery dispute escalates between commercial and Mi'kmaw fishermen.
The panellists also discuss the latest in COVID-19's impact on the airline industry following WestJet's announcement this week that it was slashing service to several cities in Atlantic Canada.
Also on the program: a discussion of guidance around Halloween festivities amid a pandemic, the federal Conservatives' call for a special committee to investigate the WE Charity matter and how much Rideau Hall has spent on legal representation in response to toxic workplace allegations within the Governor General's office.
