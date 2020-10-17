Sunday Scrum: Nova Scotia lobster fishery dispute intensifies

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about the federal government's approval of a request for additional RCMP support in Nova Scotia as a fishery dispute escalates between commercial and Mi'kmaw fishermen.

The panellists also discuss the latest in COVID-19's impact on the airline industry following WestJet's announcement this week that it was slashing service to several cities in Atlantic Canada.

Also on the program: a discussion of guidance around Halloween festivities amid a pandemic, the federal Conservatives' call for a special committee to investigate the WE Charity matter and how much Rideau Hall has spent on legal representation in response to toxic workplace allegations within the Governor General's office.

WATCH | N.S. lobster fishery dispute escalates:

N.S. lobster fishery dispute escalates | Sunday Scrum 10:28 The federal government approved a request this week for additional RCMP support in Nova Scotia to keep the peace as a fishery dispute escalates between commercial and Mi'kmaw fishermen. 10:28

WATCH | Ailing airline industry:

Ailing airline industry | Sunday Scrum 6:46 WestJet announced this week it was cutting service to several cities in Atlantic Canada, the latest sign of how devastating the pandemic has been on the airline industry. Our political panel discusses the future of the ailing industry, including the possibility of Ottawa taking a stake in Canadian airlines. 6:46

WATCH | No need to cancel Halloween, says Dr. Tam:

No need to cancel Halloween, says Dr. Tam | Sunday Scrum 3:45 Canada's top public doctor says there's no need to cancel Halloween this year — as long as trick-or-treaters respect the new realities of the pandemic. 3:45

WATCH | Conservatives call for committee to probe WE Charity controversy:

Conservatives call for committee to probe WE Charity controversy | Sunday Scrum 9:28 The federal Conservatives want MPs to create an anti-corruption committee to investigate the WE Charity issue, as Justin Trudeau attacks the Opposition for reviving the issue, saying the government is focused on responding to the pandemic. 9:28

WATCH | Rideau Hall spent over $110,000 on legal fees: