Sunday Scrum: Protests roll out across the U.S.

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big political stories.

This week, we talk to our panellists about unrest in the United States following the death of a black man named George Floyd after a white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing.

Plus, the panellists talk about a damning report released this week from the Canadian military about the conditions facing residents in five Ontario long-term care homes.

Also on the show, a discussion of Canada's relationship with China after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled that extradition proceedings against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou should proceed.

WATCH | Protests across U.S. after police killing of George Floyd:

Demonstrators in dozens of cities have taken to the streets for several days following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed Monday by a white Minneapolis police officer. 19:22

WATCH | Military report alleges horrific conditions in Ontario nursing homes:

The Canadian military has outlined horrific allegations of elder abuse in five Ontario long-term care homes, with precise, graphic reports of residents being bullied, drugged, improperly fed and in some cases left for hours and days in soiled bedding. 11:53

WATCH | Canada's worsening deadlock with China: