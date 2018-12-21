Skip to Main Content
Sunday Scrum: Canada begins to reopen
Sunday Scrum: Canada begins to reopen

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss some provinces' attempts to ease restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 by beginning to reopen their economies.

CBC News
The Sunday Scrum panellists discuss Canada's attempts to ease restrictions limiting the spread of COVID-19, now that several provinces are beginning to reopen some businesses starting Monday. (CBC)

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about several provinces' attempts to ease restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 by starting to reopen some businesses and allow some social activities.

Plus, the panellists talk about a reignited gun control debate in Canada and the latest in the federal Conservative Party leadership race, which is now set to wrap up this August.

WATCH | Canada begins to reopen:

Several provinces have started to allow some businesses to reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as our political panel discusses, there is no consensus on the best way forward. 11:29

WATCH | Debating gun control after a tragedy:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a wide-ranging crackdown on military-grade, assault-style weapons this week, reigniting the gun control debate in Canada. 11:00

WATCH | Conservative Party leadership race resumes:

The Conservative leadership race, paused by the COVID-19 outbreak, is now back on with a plan to choose a new leader in August entirely by mail-in ballot. 10:20
