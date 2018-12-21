Sunday Scrum: Canada begins to reopen
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories. This week: Our panellists discuss some provinces' attempts to ease restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 by beginning to reopen their economies.
Catch up on all the discussions from the Sunday Scrum here
CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about several provinces' attempts to ease restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 by starting to reopen some businesses and allow some social activities.
Plus, the panellists talk about a reignited gun control debate in Canada and the latest in the federal Conservative Party leadership race, which is now set to wrap up this August.
WATCH | Canada begins to reopen:
WATCH | Debating gun control after a tragedy:
WATCH | Conservative Party leadership race resumes: