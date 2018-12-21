Sunday Scrum: Canada begins to reopen

CBC News Network's Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week's big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about several provinces' attempts to ease restrictions intended to limit the spread of COVID-19 by starting to reopen some businesses and allow some social activities.

Plus, the panellists talk about a reignited gun control debate in Canada and the latest in the federal Conservative Party leadership race, which is now set to wrap up this August.

WATCH | Canada begins to reopen:

Several provinces have started to allow some businesses to reopen in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as our political panel discusses, there is no consensus on the best way forward. 11:29

WATCH | Debating gun control after a tragedy:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a wide-ranging crackdown on military-grade, assault-style weapons this week, reigniting the gun control debate in Canada. 11:00

WATCH | Conservative Party leadership race resumes: